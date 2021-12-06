Prolonged stay of Rohingyas to jeopardise peace and security: foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has alerted the international community about the possible disruption of peace and security in the region due to the prolonged stay of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

“As the crisis lingers, the desperation of these forcibly displaced people increases jeopardising the peace and security of the region,” he said at the closing ceremony of the two-day World Peace Conference this evening.

Momen said Bangladesh’s strong commitment to peace and humanity encouraged it to stand for the persecuted Myanmar nationals.

Like many other countries, he said, Bangladesh could have turned its back and remained insensitive. “Such indifference, however, is alien to our psyche”.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest.