Prices of rice, edible oil, red lentil, broiler chicken go up

The prices of rice, edible oil, red lentil and broiler chicken increased on the kitchen markets in the capital over the week ending on Friday.

The prices of rice and edible oil have continued to increase on the city markets for the last one month.

Rice mill owners and wholesalers said that the prices of rice increased due to the high price of paddy on the market.

Edible oil refiners also said that the prices of soya bean oil and palm oil had gone up on the local market due to the price hike of the items on the international market.

Retailers blamed the wholesalers for the continued price hike of essential commodities.

They said that the wholesalers and rice mill owners had raised the prices of rice.

The prices of rice increased by Tk 2 a kg on the kitchen markets in the capital over the week.

The medium quality variety of rice sold for Tk 55-60 a kg on Friday.

The coarse variety of rice sold for Tk 48-50 a kg, the standard variety of Miniket rice sold for Tk 60-62 a kg and the fine variety sold for Tk 65-70 a kg.

The fine variety of Najirshail rice retailed at Tk 65-70 a kg.

The prices of soya bean oil and palm oil increased by Tk 2-4 a litre on the markets over the week.

Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 108-112 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 100-104 a litre on the markets on Friday.

A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil sold for Tk 120-125 while five litres of packaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 550600 on Friday.

The prices of red lentil increased by Tk 5 a kg. The coarse variety sold for Tk 70-75 a kg while the medium quality variety sold for Tk 90-95 a kg on the city markets on Friday.

The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day.

The price of broiler chicken increased by Tk 10 a kg and the item was selling for Tk 125-135 a kg.

Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 400-500 a kg.

Beef sold for Tk 540-560 a kg while mutton sold for Tk 800-900 a kg in the capital.

The price of potato fell by Tk 5 a kg over the week. The item was selling for Tk 40-50 a kg on Friday.

The prices of onion decreased by Tk 10 a kg over the week. The local variety sold for Tk 50 a kg while the imported variety sold for Tk 30-40 a kg over the week on the markets in the capital.

The price of eggs remained unchanged and the item was selling for Tk 30-32 a hali or four pieces.

The prices of fish remained unchanged over the week.

Rohita sold for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-350 a kg, depending on size and quality.

Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia sold for Tk 120-160 a kg.

The prices of garlic remained unchanged over the week. The imported variety retailed at Tk 90-100 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 100-120 a kg in the capital.

The imported variety of ginger sold for Tk 80-100 a kg while the local variety retailed at Tk 100-120 a kg.

Fine-quality packaged salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety retailed at Tk 25 a kg.

The price of sugar remained high over the week.

Refined sugar retailed at Tk 62-65 a kg while the locally produced variety retailed at Tk 70 a kg.

Prices of vegetables remained stable on the kitchen markets over the week.

Aubergine sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, papaya for Tk 30-40 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 60-80 a kg, okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40-60 apiece, beans for Tk 40-50 a kg, radish for Tk 10-20 a kg, cucumber for Tk 30-50 a kg, cauliflower for Tk 20-30 apiece and cabbage for Tk 25-30 apiece on Friday.

The price of green chilli remained unchanged and the item sold for Tk 120 a kg on Friday.