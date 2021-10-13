Prices of essentials put a crunch on living costs

People of the lower income to middle income bracket bear the brunt of increasing costs of daily essentials. Previously, the price of rice, lentils and oil had increased and now more essentials including onions, flour, chickens and eggs have been added to this list. On top of that, prices of commodities like cooking gas, soap and toothpaste have gone up too.

Just as it has become difficult to bear family expenses, there is worse news to come. Marketing companies have proposed to increase prices of edible oil and sugar. Food prices are rising in international markets. The prices of fuel oil and gas are on the rise too.

Amid these circumstances, the role of the government remains limited. There was no response from the government on the demand for tax cuts on oil and sugar. The sale of rice, lentils, oil and sugar at low prices by the government also remain limited compared to the demand.

People of the low-income bracket have now begun to gather in front of the mobile rice and essentials sale points of the government. People concerned said crowds had been seen during the last caretaker government as prices of essentials climbed up exorbitantly by then.

Wishing anonymity, a furniture trader from the capital’s Kazipara said he waits for the truck of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) now. He stands in queue for several hours then returns home after buying oil and sugar.

He told Prothom Alo that the price of everything is high. The price of rice is Tk 60 a kg and the price of oil Tk 150 a litre. The price of broiler chicken was Tk 120 a kg but now it is Tk 175. His business has not been doing well for two years. In the meantime, family expenses continues to rise, he added.