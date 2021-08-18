Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Prothom Alo English Desk

Dhaka Stock Exchange

Dhaka Stock Exchange
UNB file photo

Stocks on Wednesday witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 15.32 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 6,771.85. The DSE Shariah Index fell 2.77 points to close at 1466.26. But, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 4.65 points to finish at 2,426.83.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Tk 24,655.387 million which was Tk 26734.976 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 216 closed lower, 138 higher and 20 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, Lanka Bangla Finance, Orion Pharma and LHBL.

SPCL was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.79 per cent while Jute Spinning was the worst loser, losing 6.12 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—slumping 21.41 points to close at 19,746.94 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 10.41 points to close at 11,840.30.

Of the issues traded, 172 declined, 125 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 44.2 million (4.42 crore) shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 924.2 million (92.42 crore).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here