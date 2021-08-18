Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Tk 24,655.387 million which was Tk 26734.976 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 216 closed lower, 138 higher and 20 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, Lanka Bangla Finance, Orion Pharma and LHBL.
SPCL was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.79 per cent while Jute Spinning was the worst loser, losing 6.12 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—slumping 21.41 points to close at 19,746.94 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 10.41 points to close at 11,840.30.
Of the issues traded, 172 declined, 125 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 44.2 million (4.42 crore) shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 924.2 million (92.42 crore).