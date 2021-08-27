Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Prothom Alo
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also dropped to Tk 22.27 billion on the country’s premier bourse, which was 13 per cent lower than the previous day’s tally of Tk 25.70 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 251 declined, 105 advanced and 20 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Newly listed SBAC Bank topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 729 million changing hands, closely followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk 702 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 594 million), Beximco (Tk 561 million) and IPDC Finance (Tk 525 million).
The state-run Investment Corporation of Bangladesh was the best performer, posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while First Finance was the worst loser, losing 7.36 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) -losing 123 points to finish at 19,933 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shed 73 points to close at 11,951.
Of the issues traded, 222 declined, 80 advanced and 23 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 36.88 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 851 million.