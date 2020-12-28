Presiding officer snatches journo’s mobile, gives it to AL man

Zahir Raihan, staff correspondent of Prothom Alo, was inside the polling centre, watching the irregularities and rigging being carried out. He took some pictures on his mobile phone too. This angered the presiding officer of the centre, Azizul Huq. He started questioning Zahir Raihan as to why he had entered the polling centre, whose permission had he taken, why he was taking pictures and so on. He tried to grab the correspondent’s mobile phone, leaving Raihan’s hand bleeding.

The presiding officer then snatched the mobile phone away and handed it over to a local Awami League activist who was on duty at the centre. The AL man deleted all the pictures from the phone. The presiding officer then handed over the mobile to a police officer.

The incident took place at 12 noon on Monday at the Collegiate School of Hujeritola in Dhamrai pourashava of Dhaka. Zahir was still bleeding and Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent of Savar, Arup Rai, took him to hospital. After first aid, Zahir is now in Dhamrai. He had got his mobile phone back from the police.