President, PM mourn death of ex-minister Shajahan Siraj

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of veteran freedom fighter and former minister Shajahan Siraj, reports news agency BSS.
In a condolence message on Tuesday, the president recalled with due respect his outstanding contribution to Bangladesh’s politics and the country’s liberation war in 1971.
The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
He was also the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League. He was a leader of the Mukti Bahini.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter Shahjahan Siraj.
“In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect Shahjahan Siraj’s outstanding contributions to the great liberation war in 1971,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.
Sheikh Hasina also expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
Shajahan Siraj had been suffering from cancer and breathed his last at 3:30pm in Evercare Hospital, Dhaka. He was 75. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter to mourn his death.