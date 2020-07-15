President, PM mourn death of ex-minister Shajahan Siraj

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of veteran freedom fighter and former minister Shajahan Siraj, reports news agency BSS.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the president recalled with due respect his outstanding contribution to Bangladesh’s politics and the country’s liberation war in 1971.

The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.