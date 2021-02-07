Pran steps up in making transformers

Pran-RFL Group, country’s one of the largest businesses, yesterday said it started manufacturing power transformers to cater to the nearly Tk 15,000 crore market for electric equipment thanks to increasing generation capacity.

The group, operating in diversified areas namely processed foods, beverages, plastics and furniture, said demand for electric equipment was growing in line with expanding power generation capacity, now at 24,594 megawatts.

“This is why, Pran-RFL Group has invested in this sector,” said Director Marketing Kamruzzaman Kamal.

The Pran-RFL signed up for making transformers in 2014 through its sister concern Sylvan Technologies.

Until recently, it used to make single-phase and three-phase transformers that are used for power transmission from main lines to homes. Now it will be making ones used in sub-stations. The equipment are supplied to various government and non-government organisations under the Sylvan brand, said the group in a press release.

The Pran-RFL invested Tk 70 crore to establish the associated plant and other facilities. Apart from the Sylvan, companies namely Energypac, SQ Group and Adex operate in this segment.

Local companies meet 80 per cent of the domestic requirement for transformers, said Kamal.

The Pran-RFL said their transformers were made with imported raw materials.

“These kinds of activities will play an important role to ensure 100 per cent electrification,” said Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, on inaugurating the plant recently at the Pran-RFL’s Habiganj Industrial Park.

Chairman and Chief Executive of Pran-RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Managing Director of Pran Group Eleash Mridha were present.

Engr Mostafizur Rahman Khan, chief operating officer of the Sylvan, said the company manufactures products following the standard of International Electrotechnical Commission.

The plant has created job opportunities for around 100 people, said a press release.

Kamal said Pran-RFL Group has plans to export transformers in the days ahead.