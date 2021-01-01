Post-pandemic recovery depends on reliable data

Relief distribution is also affected due to the lack of a proper database, according to them.

The experts also claimed that the data scarcity has appeared as one of the major challenges in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

They would like the government to resolve the data scarcity problem, enabling them to take up proper plans to tackle the socioeconomic challenges.

Distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Mustafizur Rahman underscored the need for the formation of an “independent commission” to provide accurate data for the sake of proper policies of the country on the overall economic situation.

The noted economist said providing wrong information influenced by political perspective will distract policy makers from formulating proper policies. So, data gathering has to be strengthened in the government institutions for the sake of sustainable employment too.

“Accurate data is much needed to overcome the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. We’re getting a wrong signal observing overall economic indexes like employment, inflation, income disparity and GDP growth. The unemployment problem won’t be resolved if the government formulates policy in the dark,” he added.