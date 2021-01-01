Post-pandemic recovery depends on reliable data

Relief distribution is also affected due to the lack of a proper database, according to them.
The experts also claimed that the data scarcity has appeared as one of the major challenges in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
They would like the government to resolve the data scarcity problem, enabling them to take up proper plans to tackle the socioeconomic challenges.
Distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Mustafizur Rahman underscored the need for the formation of an “independent commission” to provide accurate data for the sake of proper policies of the country on the overall economic situation.
The noted economist said providing wrong information influenced by political perspective will distract policy makers from formulating proper policies. So, data gathering has to be strengthened in the government institutions for the sake of sustainable employment too.
“Accurate data is much needed to overcome the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. We’re getting a wrong signal observing overall economic indexes like employment, inflation, income disparity and GDP growth. The unemployment problem won’t be resolved if the government formulates policy in the dark,” he added.
Sajjat Zohir, executive director of Economic Research Group, said the government’s different good initiatives can’t be implemented in a transparent way due to lack of accurate data.
“We appreciate the government’s initiatives like cash allowance, housing and social safety net programme. But initiatives will be criticised for not having proper data. We should improve our database and upgrade the country’s firms who work here,” he also said.
Sajjat urged the government to improve the quality of the country’s consulting firms. “If we can improve our consulting firms then our institutions will remain safe as well,” he also said.
He opined the data scarcity has appeared as one of the major challenges in implementation of the SDGs.
Firdousi Naher, professor of economics department at Dhaka University said the coronavirus created an impact on overall society and economy. “In this circumstance, we should make a list to identify “new poor” to overcome their problems quickly,” she also said.
Firdousi added that accurate data will help to take innovative activities.
CPD’s research director Khondoker Golam Moazzem said the recovery trend of COVID-19 impact in the country is slow and long due to data scarcity. Some 28 per cent young people left their studies to support their families.
“The government’s stimulus package has covered 33 per cent poor in the country. The COVID-19 created huge number of new poor. So, all of them should be assisted. Proper data is needed to help them and take innovative programmes,” he told UNB.
The executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Selim Raihan added a proper assessment of the challenges posed by the pandemic is crucial through data collection and research. “Without regular data collection and surveys, informed policymaking will not be possible. Increasing the frequency of data collection is needed to overcome the statistical limitations in policymaking. So, the government needs to develop its capacity,” he added.
Raihan said there are no data matches among the government agencies including the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) that’s why it’s tough to estimate the supply of essentials here. Data scarcity creates many problems in Bangladesh.
Shamsul Alam, member (senior secretary) of General Economics Division at Bangladesh Planning Commission mentioned the country is facing many challenges in implementation of SDGs. One of the major challenges is mobilisation of required resources for implementation of interventions for achieving the SDGs.
According to SDGs first progress report 2018 made by him, “The data paucity has emerged as a major challenge for monitoring of SDGs. We have felt the pinch in preparing the 2018 SDG progress report, because we have data for only 70 indicators (30 percent) out of 232 indicators prescribed by the UN to assess progress of SDGs. The National Statistical Organization (NSO) needs to step up its efforts to reduce the gap. For this to happen, capacity of the BBS needs to be strengthened, perhaps revamped.”