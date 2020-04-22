Politicisation threatens relief distribution

The local administration usually remains at the helm of distributing relief. But the role of local representatives is important in making the list of beneficiaries and distribution of relief at the grassroots level. If they cannot rein in their greed during the national disaster, the government’s purpose will fail. Institutional capacity will be questioned. Public representatives involved in corruption are not above the law.

Assigned officials are supposed to monitor their activities. But the question is why the public representatives are so reckless, and what is the role of the concerned officials? These matters should be taken into the consideration. If the matter is not handled at the beginning, it may go out of control. The government warned that none will be spared.

It should be investigated as to why the allegations against some public representatives were raised soon after starting the relief distribution. There may be various reasons. Many think this crisis has deepened due to the politicisation of the local government. Earlier, the local government election was non-partisan. After the current ruling party came to power in 2009, the election to union parishad chairman from all levels was launched on party symbol. The local government organisations would become social institutions if the elections to lower tiers of the local government organisations were held neutrally, except for city corporations and zila parishads.

People from all parties and opinions would participate in it. Elected representatives would conduct activities out of their respective party identities. The elections would be more participatory and above controversy.