Police urge people not to allow strangers into homes

Police Headquarters on Saturday called upon the people not to allow anybody to enter their houses without verifying their identity as some miscreants are committing crimes in the name of collecting information on coronavirus-infected patients and also in the name of providing emergency service, reports UNB.

“It has been noticed recently that some miscreants are committing crimes by visiting the homes of general people in the name of collecting patient’s information and emergency services,” said AIG (Media) of the Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana.

In this case, people are requested not to allow strangers to enter their homes without ensuring the identities of such people or the legitimacy of their activities.

“If in doubt about this, inform the nearest police station or be confirmed by calling national emergency service 999,” he said.