Police unable to find ‘mastermind’ of GCC engineer Delwar murder

The main planner of murder could be detected if the suspects are caught and interrogated, the family believes.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shariful Islam said, “We have discussed the case more than once. We could not find minimum evidence that there is any mastermind behind the killing.”

In the report submitted to the court, the investigation officer said there may be a mastermind. Regarding this, the commissioner said, “He suspected but nothing was found in the investigation.”

On 11 May, engineer Delwar Hossain was killed on the way to his workplace in Konabari, Gazipur from his residence in Mirpur, Dhaka. His body was recovered from a jungle to the west of Bridge No. 17 and 5 in Uttara around 3:30pm on the day.

His wife Khodeza Begum filed a murder case with Turag police station. Police arrested three people in this connection. Two of them are Helal Howlader alias Shahin and driver Md Habib.