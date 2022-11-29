Police raid BNP leader Ashim’s home, pick up four

Police picked up four people after raiding BNP leader Nasir Uddin Ashim’s house in the capital’s Dhanmondi yesterday.

Ashim alleged that a team from Dhanmondi Police Station arrived at the house on Dhanmondi-1 around 6:00pm and tore the banners, festoons, posters and leaflets.

They picked up two Sramik Dal leaders, the caretaker of the building and a driver, Ashim told The Daily Star.

The house belonged to Ashim’s late father-in-law Abdul Mannan, a former BNP minister.

“I talked to the Dhanmondi Police Station’s OC and wanted to know the reason behind the raid as the BNP is not a banned or militant organisation,” said Ashim, the international affairs secretary of BNP.

Contacted, Ekram Ali Mia, the officer-in-charge of the police station, said the house was raided because police had information that a group of people gathered on Dhanmondi-1 to carry out an act of sabotage.

Several individuals have been picked up, he said, adding that he didn’t know whether the team entered the house.