Police checking people at Faridpur entry points ahead of BNP rally

Ahead of the BNP mass rally to be held in Faridpur tomorrow, police have set up check posts at various entry points in the city.

Our Faridpur correspondent visited different points in the city including Rajbari junction, and the intersections of Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways where he saw check posts have been set up.

Apart from this, another check post has been set up on the way from Rajbari to Faridpur outside Faridpur Sadar on the Dhaka-Khulna highway.

Commuters in Faridpur have been suffering amid the 38-hour bus-minibus strike since this morning ahead of the BNP divisional rally scheduled to be held in Faridpur tomorrow.