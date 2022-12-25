Police at Zillur Rahman’s home to ‘collect information’

Zillur Rahman is the executive director of Centre for Governance Studies, a think tank.
“This is not only condemnable, it is extremely irritating to see that the police is being used to gag my voice,” he added in the post.
Zillur Rahman is from Jusirgaon village in Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur. Gosairhat police station officer-in-charge Aslam Sikder said he does not have any information about the matter.
He further said he would investigate whether any police officer went to Zillur’s house.