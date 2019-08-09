PM returns home from London after 20 days

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from London this morning wrapping up her official visit and treatment to the United Kingdom (UK).

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 10:45 am, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency report said.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Law Minister Anisul Haque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, PM’s Advisers HT Imam, Salman F. Rahman and Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddiq, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel were present at the airport to receive the prime minister.

Besides, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, secretaries concerned to the prime minister and high civil and military officials were present.

Later, leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies greeted the prime minister when she reached her official Ganabhaban residence from the airport.

The AL leaders present on the occasion included Tofail Ahmed, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Obaidul Quader, Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Dr Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Enamul Haque Shameem, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap.

Earlier, the flight departed from Heathrow International Airport in London for Dhaka at 6:55 pm (London time) on Wednesday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw the premier off at the airport.

Sheikh Hasina went to London on July 19.

During her stay there, the premier attended the Bangladeshi envoys’ conference on July 20.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon separately called on Sheikh Hasina in the British capital.

On July 22, the prime minister underwent a successful surgery in her left eye at a London hospital.

Kamruzzaman