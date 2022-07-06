PM Hasina’s mango diplomacy: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gets 1 metric tonne Amrapali

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1000kg of famed Amrapali mango to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as gift in a gesture of goodwill.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad handed over the mango to the protocol officer of Pakistan’s Prime Minister today.

On behalf of Pakistan, the gift has been received with thanks.

“This gift will be considered a special example of bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries,” said a statement of the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad.

Earlier on June 17, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent one metric tonne of Amrapali mangoes as a gift to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent 900kg of mangoes as a gift to Brunei Darussalam’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien.

Bangladesh grows a variety of tasty mangoes and has been sending as gifts to the heads of states or governments of the South Asian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries for the last several years.

Analysts popularly term this as “mango diplomacy”, a creative way of maintaining warm relations with the countries.