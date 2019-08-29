PM Hasina to inaugurate Padma Bridge in 2021: Quader

The construction work of the Padma Bridge will be completed within the next year, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said Thursday, reports UNB.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it in June 2021,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Finance division and Bangladesh bridge authority signed an agreement on the payment of the loan of the Padma multipurpose bridge at the Secretariat in presence of the minister.

“Eighty-three per cent of the bridge’s main work is complete,” he said.

The 6.15-kilometre bridge is Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date. Once in operation, the bridge is expected to boost the GDP by 1.2 per cent.