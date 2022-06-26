PM Hasina invites US President Biden to Bangladesh

US President Joe Biden has been invited to visit Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the United States, M Shahidul Islam, met with the US president at the White House and conveyed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to him yesterday (June 24, 2022).

Biden, during the meeting, said Bangladesh is “an important country”.

“Honoured to have an audience with US President in the Oval Office, White House,” said the Bangladesh ambassador.

Bangladesh and the United States had a series of bilateral meetings this year as both sides want to strengthen the ties addressing challenges.