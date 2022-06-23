PM Hasina hopes for free, fair and inclusive national polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament today (June 22, 2022) expressed hope that the next national parliamentary elections will be held in a free and fair manner with the participation of all political parties.
She also said her government has taken 11 “remarkable measures” to make the next national elections more acceptable and inclusive.
The measures include ensuring an environment where party activities can be carried out smoothly.
The premier said this in reply to a query from the main opposition Jatiya Party MP Syed Abu Hossain.
The JP lawmaker from Dhaka-4 (Demra-Shyampur) asked PM whether she has any special plans as daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to ensure participation of all registered political parties in a bid to make the next parliamentary elections more acceptable and inclusive.
In her written answer, Hasina, also Leader of the House said, as per Article 118 (4) of the Constitution, Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body.
“The chief election commissioner and other election commissioners carry out their respective work independently in line with the constitution and the law. The government assists the election commission as per requirement,” she added.
“(I) hope that the next national parliamentary polls will be held in a free and fair manner with participation of all political parties,” Hasina, also president of ruling Awami League said.
“The EC will remain independent in carrying out its activities and it will remain only under the jurisdiction of the constitution and the law. It is the duty of the government and the executive authority to assist the EC in carrying out its activities.”
Saying that election is an essential element in the democratic system, PM said the role of Awami League in protecting Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and democracy is historic and undeniable.
The PM said her government has formulated the election commission law in line with the Article 118 (1) of the Constitution to hold the local body and national election in an acceptable and neutral manner.
She also said 22 amendment proposals of opposition parties were accepted during placing of “Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill” which is the first step of making the election acceptable, free, fair and neutral.
The PM said voter list with photographs have been prepared in a bid to ensure the election is fair and acceptable. Transparent ballot boxes and electronic voting machines have been introduced.