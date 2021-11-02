PM Hasina gets warm welcome from UN chief, British PM at COP26

The Daily Star | UNB, Dhaka

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the COP26 in Glasgow.

Bangladesh Awami League shared the photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the UN chief and the British Prime Minister on its verified Facebook page.

Photos of Johnson and Guterres giving elbow bumps with Hasina separately went viral on social media.

The UK is hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow that will continue till November 12.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while delivering her speech, made a four-point call to the world saying the major emitters must submit ambitious NDCs, and implement those.

She also said the developed countries should fulfil their commitments of providing 100 billion dollars annually with a 50:50 balance between adaptation and mitigation.

The COP26 summit has brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.