Playing for the country my first priority: Mustafizur

Bangladesh left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman mentioned that he would prefer playing Tests for the country over playing in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of 1 crore rupees in this year’s auction. After premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan opted out of the Sri Lanka Tests in April to take part in the IPL, there were discussions if Mustafizur would also follow the same path.

The 25-year-old pacer, who met with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Monday to discuss his options, had said that he would have to think before taking a final decision and would probably come to a decision after reaching New Zealand for their upcoming three-ODIs and as many T20Is, starting from March 20.

However, the ace left-arm paceman seemed to have made his mind up before leaving the country.

“If they [BCB] keep me in the Test team then I will play Tests. But if they don’t then it’s their decision. I’ll comply with whatever BCB says,” said Mustafizur to the media at the BCB Academy Ground today hours before boarding the New Zealand-bound flight at 4:00pm.

Mustafizur, who is not currently on BCB’s Test contract, impressed with the ball when he was picked as the sole pacer in the Chattogram Test against the West Indies earlier this month. And it would not be a surprise if Mustafizur is also considered for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April.

“For me, the first priority is playing for the country. If I am included in the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests then I will play. And If I am not picked in the squad then BCB will inform me that. I’ll then ask BCB [for permission to play in IPL] and if the BCB decides [to give me NOC] then I will play in the IPL. But, for me, the country comes first,” explained Mustafizur.