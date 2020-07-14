Players fit and ready for cricketing activities: BCB

Despite training at home, where all the facilities of the practice are not available, the cricketers did a good job to stay fit, which earned plaudits from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The cricket apex board also tried its best to help the players and gave them an opportunity to borrow the gym equipment to continue a smooth training at home.

In addition, BCB’s Cricket Operations Department has arranged regular virtual technical meetings through which players have been interacting with head coach Russel Domingo and other coaches.

Separate group sessions have already been held with cricketers who were in the Test side in recent times, players who were in the white ball cricket, batsmen and pace bowlers, said a BCB press release on Monday.

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Hoque felt the interactive sessions have been beneficial and uplifting especially in the present circumstances.

“We all want to get back to the playing field as soon as possible. For a cricketer nothing can be more frustrating than not being able to train or play. That is why these meetings are really important and help us to stay focused and in touch with cricket,” he said.

“All the players, from seniors to the newest member, are spontaneously participating in the discussions and sharing ideas with the coaches and fellow cricketers. There has been a lot of emphasis put on mental well-being and preparation. Our Test performance has been analysed and we have talked about what we can learn from recent experiences,” he added.