PK Halder to be arrested immediately upon return

The High Court has issued directives to arrest Prasanta Kumar (PK) Halder immediately upon his return to the country and to send him to jail.

The single-member bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued this order on Wednesday at the hearing of appeal made by the financial institution International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

PK Haldar had resorted to fraud in taking loans of around Tk 25 billion (Tk 2,500 crore) in his own name and in other names from International Leasing. As a result, ILFSL is unable to repay the deposits made by its clients. When the matter came to light, PK Haldar fled from the country.