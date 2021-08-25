Phone hacking technology: Why would the state consider citizens the enemy?

The constitution of Bangladesh ensures the freedom of citizens in addition to the protection of individual privacy. Yet, telephone conversation of people from various professions including politicians, especially the opposition politicians, and journalists, are often being leaked in the country. And, it’s not possible for anyone to do so without the help of the state agencies. In this case, national security concern is made an excuse and it mainly used against political opponents and dissidents. Western countries require courts’ persimmon to do so but no one bothers about all that in our country. A field level official of the law enforcement agencies decides on whose phone would be tapped or not. Apart from political reasons, telephone conversation has been leaked to gain personal and collective interests.