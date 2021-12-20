Peter D Haas appointed new US Ambassador to Bangladesh

The US has appointed Peter D Haas as the new ambassador to Bangladesh, according to a statement from the Congress.

Haas will replace Earl R Miller, who was appointed as the US Ambassador in 2018.

Haas previously served as acting assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.

After joining the US Foreign Service, Haas was first assigned to the US embassy in Morocco as an economic officer. He also served as a desk officer for a year in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and was an economic officer in the Embassy of the United States in London, UK. From 2011 to 2014, he served as consul general of the United States in India’s Mumbai. From 2014 to 2017, Haas worked for the United States mission to the OECD, including as acting permanent representative in 2017 and 2018. He then relocated to Washington DC, where he worked as acting deputy assistant secretary of state for trade policy and negotiations, deputy assistant secretary for trade policy and negotiations, and acting assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.