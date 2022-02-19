People to safeguard voting rights: Dr Kamal

“I have no trust in it. Complete neutral persons won’t be found.”

Akbar Ali Khan said the election commission will not be able to organise a fair election even if it wants. For this, an election system has to be established.

Most of the powers have been entrusted with the returning officers, he said adding the election commission has no power to change their decision.

Akbar Ali Khan also said the legal power in the polling centres has been given to the presiding officer. The returning officer cannot change their decision, he added.

The former cabinet secretary said the deputy commissioners discharge duties as returning officers during the national election.

Government and MPO included teachers and bankers become the presiding officer,s he pointed out saying they have to listen to the government if they want to keep their jobs.

To control this, the government’s power over the bureaucracy has to be curtailed. The EC alone cannot do anything.

Akbar Ali Khan said the political parties have to be reformed. Most of the parties do not believe in democratic norms and practices.