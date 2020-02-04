People denied voting rights in city polls: CPB

Feb 04, 2020

The Communist Party of Bangladesh holds a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday in protest at the failure of the government and the Election Commission in holding participatory and fair Dhaka city elections. — New Age photo

Leaders of Communist Party of Bangladesh on Monday at a protest rally said that the Awami League government and the Election Commission had denied people their voting rights in the mayoral elections held in Dhaka city on February 1.

The party held the rally in front of the National Press Club, protesting at the farcical city elections where voter turnout was very low.

Party president Mujahidul Islam Selim said that the government and Election Commissions were responsible for digital vote rigging that had been seen on the electronic voting machines in the city elections.

He said that the government had destroyed the voting system holding farcical general elections in 2014 and 2018 as the ruling party wanted to remain in power for ever.

But the ruling party would not remain in power for ever when people would initiate a mass resistance, he said.

Mujahidul also said that the party would hold countrywide demonstrations on February 6, protesting at the digital vote riggings in Dhaka city elections.

Party general secretary Mohammad Shah Alam said that the Election Commission had failed to hold free and fair Dhaka city elections and to ensure voting rights of the city dwellers.

Chaired by the party’s Dhaka unit president Mosleh Uddin, the rally was addressed, among others, by central leaders Ahsan Habib Lablu, party’s DNCC mayoral candidate Sajedul Huq Rubel, Jahid Hossain Khan, Luna Noor and Khan Asaduzzaman Masum.

The rally was followed by a protest procession that paraded different city roads.