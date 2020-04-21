People besiege UNO office in Brahmanbaria seeking relief

Several hundred people besieged the office of Sarail upazila nirbahi officer in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday demanding relief.

Residents of different unions including Syed Tola and Bepari Para unions of the upazila gathered in front of the UNO office and staged demonstrations.

Later, they besieged the office for several hours.

Local public representatives were supposed to distribute relief among them but they are yet to receive any relief.

After getting assurance from local administration and police they left the spot.