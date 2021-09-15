Payra Bridge to open next month: Quader

Payra Bridge in Lebukhali area of Barishal district will open to traffic in October, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

“Payra Bridge in the Lebukhali area is like another Padma Bridge for people of the southern region, and the bridge will open to traffic next month,” he said.

The minister said this while inaugurating 11 bridges in three districts virtually, from the office of the additional chief engineer of Barishal Roads and Highways division.

“Around 75% construction work of Bekutia Bridge in Pirojpur district is complete, while the government has approved the construction work of Nalua-Baherchar Bridge at ECNEC. We should introduce a culture of completing work within stipulated time and that too while maintaining quality,” he said.

Quader inaugurated 11 bridges, involving Tk 83,23,98,000, in Barishal division.

Additional chief engineer of roads and highways department Tarek Iqbal and supervisor engineer Mintu Ranjan Debnath were also present on the occasion.