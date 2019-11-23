Parash chairman, Nikhil gen secy of Jubo League

Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has been made new chairman of Jubo League, youth wing of Awami League, for the next three years.

Besides, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil has been picked as general secretary of the Jubo League.

Parash, the eldest son of Jubo League founder Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, was elected unopposed during its 7th national congress held at Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital Dhaka today.

Chayan Islam, convener of the Jubo League congress preparatory committee, proposed the name while its incumbent secretary Harun-Or-Rashid supported it amid huge clapping from the participants.

A total of seven aspirants were contesting for the general secretary post of the Jubo League.

Of them, Nikhil, incumbent president of Dhaka City north unit of the youth wing was picked as general secretary.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced Nikhil as general secretary following party’s President Sheikh Hasina’s instruction.

Before announcing the name, Quader asked the seven aspirants to reach a compromise among them over the post but they failed and vested all authority upon Sheikh Hasina.

Awami League youth front got new leadership with its five expelled top leaders in jail over corruption allegations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first session of the seventh triennial congress at the Suhrawardy Udyan while the second session was held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka.

Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni founded the Jubo League in 1972 with an aim to alleviate poverty and establish the rights of the youths.