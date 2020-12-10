Padma bridge’s last span installed making entire structure visible

The last span (41st span) of the long-cherished Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge was installed today, making the entire bridge visible, reports BSS.

“The last span of the bridge was put on 12 and 13 pillars around 11:00am and with installation of the 41st span, a total of 6.15 km (6,150 meters) main structure of the Padma Bridge has become visible,” an official familiar with the process said.