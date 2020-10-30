Padma bridge’s 35th span delayed due to navigability problems

The 35th span of Padma bridge will not be put into place today, Friday, due to navigability crisis. The authorities cannot say when it can be put into place. Engineering involved in the construction said that the water level is very low in the spot where the span is to be placed and so the vessel carrying the crane that will lift the span, cannot reach there.

The engineers said that dredging and silt removal is being carried out to increase the river’s navigability at the spot. Speaking to Prothom Alo, they said they hoped by Sunday it would be possible to put the span in place.