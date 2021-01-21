Padma bridge work may slow down with Chinese workers on leave

More than 4000 workers are working on the main bridge and river training. Most of them are Bangladeshi. There are about one thousand skilled Chinese workers. One third of them have gone on vacation, project sources said.

The Chinese New Year holiday stretches from 11 to 25 February. The workers of the Padma bridge project have started to leave for China from 12 January.

After reaching China, they had to go under quarantine twice. First, in the town they landed, then in their homes at the villages and provinces. With all this together, they will not be able to return to their work before two months. Many Chinese workers who went on holiday last year, could not return due to coronavirus. This had an effect on the work of the project. This time the brides division advised not to send a lot of people on holiday. But most of those who have gone on vacation are engineers and skilled workers. This includes the project manager himself.

However, the secretary of the bridges division, Belayet Hossain told Prothom Alo that if the Chinese workers return timely, there would be no problem at work.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu

