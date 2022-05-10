Pabna BCL leader who posed with pistol in viral photo arrested in Rajshahi

Rab yesterday (May 8, 2022) arrested a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) who posed with a pistol and shared the photo on social media recently.

Abu Bakkar Siddiqui alias Ratul (30), programme and planning affairs secretary of the recently dissolved Pabna district unit of BCL, was arrested from Boalia area in Rajshahi, says a press release sent by Rab-5.

Hailing from Pabna’s Sujanagar upazila, Ratul was a vice-president of Manikhat union unit of BCL.

Based on his information, Rab also recovered a foreign-made pistol and bullets from an abandoned building in Boalia, the press release added.

Ratul posed with the pistol and shared the photo on Facebook which went viral, triggering an outrage.

Rab said Ratul admitted that he collected the pistol to commit crime in his area. He was involved in criminal activities in Pabna, under the banner of different political parties.

He told Rab that he posted the photo with pistol on social media to let everyone know about his firearm and thus establish his influence in the area.