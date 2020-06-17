Oxygen for Life: Campaign raises hope for Covid-19 patients in Ctg

A group of youths has launched an online platform –‘Oxygen for Life’ — to help people amid an oxygen cylinder crisis in Chattogram during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign aims to collect oxygen cylinders,as many as possible, from individuals and organisations and provide those to who need it most.

They could be reached at their Facebook page, titled ‘Oxygen for Life’.

Dr Mohiuddin Masum, one of the organisers of the platform, told The Daily Star that there have been several cases of death caused by shortage or oxygen in Chattogram.

“With heavy heart, we thought we need to do something to ease these sufferings. So, we came up with an online campaign to collect oxygen cylinders and provide those to people in desperate need,” he said.

In the coming days, the situation can deteriorate due to the lack of oxygen which has already gone out of market, Masum said.

“We will only provide oxygen cylinderif someone can show doctor’s written advice that the patient requires oxygen. As human beings, we are trying to contribute something during thispandemic that has gripped the whole world,” Dr Masum said.

Masum and 16 of his friends are actively involved with the initiative, the doctor said.