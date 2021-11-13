Over 1000 rebel candidates of Awami League to contest in 3rd phase UP polls

A total of 569 candidates are set to be elected unopposed in the third phase of Union Parishad polls. Of them, 100 are chairman candidates and others are member candidates from general and reserved women’s seats.

As many as 1004 unions are going to the polls in the third phase on 28 November. The last date for withdrawal of candidacy in the third phase was Thursday. It became clear that many candidates do not need votes to be elected in the lowest tier of local administration as other candidates withdrew their candidature.

Notably, the number of rebel candidates of ruling Awami League has not decreased in this phase either. A total of 1069 Awami League men are contesting in the polls going against the decision of the party. The number of ruling party rebel candidates was 897 in the just-concluded second phase election.

The ruling party has warned party men who work for rebel candidates. It has been recommended that those working for rebel candidates be suspended from the party. But this warning did little to deter the rebel candidates and their supporters. And increased number of rebel candidates has given rise to fear of violence in this phase too. During the second phase election, a total of 27 persons were killed from the beginning of election campaign to the date of polls.