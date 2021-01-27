Our agents have been evicted from all the centres: Shahadat

BNP mayoral candidate Shahadat Hossain has alleged that his agents have been expelled from all polling stations in the city. He made these allegations to media persons after casting his vote.

Shahadat cast his vote at the administrative building of Bakalia Teachers Training College at around 10:00am on Wednesday.

Voting for the Chattogram City Corporation election started at 8:00am Wednesday. The total number of polling stations in the election is 735. Of these, 429 polling stations have been identified as risky by the police, which is 56 per cent of the total polling stations.