Orakandi, Ishwaripur all set to welcome Modi

Kashiani of Gopalganj and Shyamnagar of Sathkhira are being prepared to welcome the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on 27 March.

Modi will visit and pray at the Shri Shri Harichand temple and Hari temple of Guruchand at Orakandi Thakurbai under Kashiani upazila. He will also visit the Jashoreshwari Kali temple at Ishwaripur under Shaymnagar upazila on the same day.

The VVIP guest is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 26 March to celebrate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

According to his itinerary of 27 March, Modi will first visit the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara of Gopalganj and pay homage to the founding president of Bangladesh. After that, he will visit the Orakandi temples and spend time with Thakur family, said Padmanabha Thakur, president of the Bangladesh Matua Maha Mission.

He told Prothom Alo that Thakurbari is ready to welcome the Indian prime minister.

Security around Orakandi has been beefed up prior to Modi’s visit. A recent field visit found a helipad was being prepared in front of the Thakurbari. The public works department has erected a rest house beside the Hari temple.

Shahida Sultana, deputy commissioner at Gopalganj, said assured that all the necessary preparations have been taken to receive the Indian prime minister.