Opposition MPs blast finance and health ministers

“The finance minister should know very well who are laundering money from the country,” he said.

“Money is being laundered abroad. But the finance minister cannot stop it,” he said.

He also alleged that Mustafa Kamal failed identify who are behind “loot of the share market.”

“The Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank says that evidence of money laundering has been found in 1,024 cases in 5 years. Then why the finance minister does not get the information?”