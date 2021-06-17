Opposition MPs blast finance and health ministers

Prothom Alo
“The finance minister should know very well who are laundering money from the country,” he said.
“Money is being laundered abroad. But the finance minister cannot stop it,” he said.
He also alleged that Mustafa Kamal failed identify who are behind “loot of the share market.”
“The Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank says that evidence of money laundering has been found in 1,024 cases in 5 years. Then why the finance minister does not get the information?”
The JP MP said, “PK Haldar is enjoying abroad after laundering huge amount of money and his girlfriends are being put to sleep in jail here.”
He said the finance minister has sought from the MPs a list money launderers.
“How the lawmakers will provide the list? He is in charge of the Ministry of Finance. He should provide the list of money launderers.”
Pointing to CAG audit report, the JP lawmaker said, “Every audit report has the information–how irregularities and corruption are taking place in different sectors. The finance minister can get information about who is smuggling money from there.”
Fazlur also criticized Mustafa Kamal for being absent during the general discussion on budget. “We are delivering speech in parliament on the proposed budget. But we did not find the finance minister in parliament yesterday (Tuesday) either. Not even today (yesterday).” Pir Fazlur Rahman said the Anti-Corruption Commission has identified 11 areas of corruption in the health ministry. Pointing to media reports, he said, in the 2017-18 fiscal, there was corruption of at least one thousand crore taka in the purchase of equipment in the health sector. He called upon the health minister to take actions against those involved in corruption in health sectors.
“At least let our conscience be awakened during this time of Covid-19. Catch these corrupt people. Ensure treatment of people. We want to ensure Covid-19 vaccination for people,” he said.
Speaking in the proposed budget, BNP MP Mosharof Hosen strongly criticized the government for making an additional secretary OSD on June 6 for disclosing the price of vaccine.
“Coronavirus vaccines are being purchased with people’s money, people have the right to know the price. It is sad that an officer sent to OSD for this.” Jatiya Party MP Sayed Abu Hossain Babla lambasted the health minister for his failure to stop widespread corruption in the health sector.