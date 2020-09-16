Onion prices: Find alternative markets soon

Just after one year, the onion market has become unstable again. Onion prices are shooting up in the country since India stopped onion exports from Monday. The price hike must be reined in immediately or else the crisis created over onion in last October-November can recur.

The price of onion rose to Tk 300 per kg last November. The prices had started to rise as supplies from India were halted. India banned onion exports on 30 September to control its own market. Onions had to be imported from other countries at that time by air. Many families began cooking without onions. The government could not handle the situation despite a number of attempts.

Onion prices have been on the rise since some time in India. The price hike in the neigbouring country started influencing our local markets too, but India halted onion exports without any prior announcement. This has created a huge imbalance in supply and demand of onions in Bangladesh. According to the traders, the sudden rise in onion prices in Bangladesh is due to the onion price hike in India and the sudden halt of exports.