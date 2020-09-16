Onion price hike: commerce minister blames dishonest traders

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today blamed a section of unscrupulous traders and panic buying by a section of consumers for sudden abnormal price hike of onions in the local markets.

The minister at a press conference at his secretariat office in Dhaka said his ministry was not aware about the sudden ban on onion export in India.

“Nevertheless, I talked to Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das about the sudden suspension of onion export from India. The high commissioner assured me that a good number of onion laden trucks will enter Bangladesh within a day or two,” Munshi said at a room full of journalists while facing a barrage of questions.

While replying the queries of journalists, the minister was defending his claim again and again that there is nothing to be panicked about because there is an adequate stock and supply of onions in the local markets.

However, the minister’s claim does not match the market price of onion.