One shot dead in Chattogram municipality polls violence

A man was shot dead and two others were injured in a clash between the supporters of two councillor candidates during the Patiya municipality election in Chattogram on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, brother of the councilor aspirant Mannan. Mohamamd Tariqur Rahman, additional superintendent of Chattogram Police (Patiya Circle), said balloting in Patiya municipality election was going on peacefully since morning.

An altercation took place between the supporters of two councilor candidates at Dakkhin Gobindarkhil polling station at noon, said Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station. At one stage, both groups exchanged fires, leaving three people injured.