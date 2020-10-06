One held for raping woman in Bandarban

Police yesterday (October 5) detained one person in connection with the rape of a woman in Bandarban town.

The accused hailing from Patuakhali, lived in a rented house in Bandarban town, said Md Sohag Rana, inspector (investigation) of Bandarban Sadar Police Station.

Locals noticed the rape at a marketplace while going through CCTV footage on September 27, the police official said.

They identified the suspect and caught him, then beat him up before handing him over to police last night, our correspondent reports quoting the police official.

The man has primarily confessed to his crime, the police official added.