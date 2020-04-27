Once lost, RMG market can’t be regained: Ahsan H Mansur

Ahsan H Mansur: Most countries are reopening industries and factories and we have to do so too. But we have to consider what stage we are at now. We have not been able to tackle coronavirus properly. The number of cases and deaths is increasing.

In the readymade garment sector, China and Vietnam are our competitors and they have reopened their factories. We will get few orders from the buyers. This may be 20 per cent in the next two to three years. According to statistics, some 16 per cent orders have come in April and 20 per cent in May. These orders should not be missed in any way. If we miss these, we will not get these back. We need both money and employment for workers.