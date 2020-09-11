Old Dhaka: Chemical factories should be relocated before another deadly fire

Not being able to relocate the chemical factories in Old Dhaka is a big failure of the authorities concerned. Around 200 people were killed in the fires at Nimtali and Churihatta, but the state did not shoulder any responsibility. Similar disasters may happen again, experts apprehend.

According to government data, at least 100 fires were caused by these chemicals while the loss in these fires is being estimation. These storages or factories are illegal themselves, so there is no transparency in the documents. A Transparency International Bangladesh report has revealed that the owners bribe government officials Tk 300 to Tk 250,000 to operate the factories.