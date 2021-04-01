NZ thump Tigers in final T20I to sweep series 3-0

Bangladesh clearly lacked the firepower to chase down a daunting 141 for four set by New Zealand as the Tigers lost the third and final T20I by 65 runs after the match was reduced to 10-over-a-side due to rain at Eden Park in Auckland today.

The Tigers even failed to play out the whole 10 overs as they were bundled out for 76 in 9.3 overs.

With this convincing win, the Kiwis, who had already won the previous three-match ODI series 3-0, ensured a clean series sweep in the three-match T20I series too. They also extended their home winning streak to 32-0 across formats against the Tigers in their backyard.

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh suffered two early blows in the form of the wickets of Soumya Sarkar and stand-in skipper Liton Das. Soumya struck two back-to-back boundaries off Tim Southee in the very first over, igniting hopes of an unlikely fight-back. However, the left-hander was the first one to fall when he clipped a ball onto his pad while trying flick it and ended up giving a return catch to Southee. The Kiwi pacer then shattered Liton’s stumps in the very next ball as he ended the first over while being on a hat-trick.

The required rate kept climbing up as the Tigers, who lacked the ammunition for chasing down such a steep target, eventually succumbed to the scoreboard pressure with only three batsmen managing double-figure scores. New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle led the bowling charts, finishing with figures of four for 13 in his two overs. Southee took three for 15 in his two-over spell.

Earlier, after a delayed start to the game, a blistering opening-stand between Finn Allen and Martin Guptill helped New Zealand assert authority right from the very first over of the curtailed-over game. Their 85-run opening stand only came to an end in 5.4 overs after Guptill (44 off19) was taken at deep cover while trying to hit Mahedi Hasan for a third six in the over.

Finn, however, went on to smash his career-best 29-ball 71. Finn’s carnage featured 10 fours and three sixes and while doing that the right-hander also provided ample opportunities to Bangladesh fielders. But the Tigers’ poor showing in the fielding continued as they dropped the right-hander four times — on 19, 29, 50 and 68 — including dropping him twice in the fourth over of the game.

Allen carnage powers NZ to 141 for four

A brisk start by New Zealand openers — Finn Allen and Martin Giuptill — helped the Kiwis post a daunting 141 for four against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I after the match was reduced to 10 overs a side following persistent drizzle at Eden Park in Auckland today.

Openers Guptill and Allen went all guns blazing from the very first over after stand-in skipper Liton Das elected to field first. Their 85-run opening stand came to an end in 5.4 overs after Guptill (44 off19) was taken at deep cover while trying to hit Mahedi Hasan for a third six in the over. Meanwhile, Allen equalled the record of Colin Munro for the second-fastest T20I fifty by a New Zealand batsman when he picked up his fifty off just 18 deliveries. He finished with 71 off 29 deliveries, smashing a total of 10 fours and three maximums.

While it was a magnificent display of power hitting by the Kiwi batsmen, it was once again a poor fielding display that let the Tigers down. The Tigers dropped Allen four times — on 19, 29, 50 and 68 — during the game as he went on to registering his career-best T20I knock.

Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and spinner Mahedi took a wicket each.

Tigers elect to bowl; match reduced to 10-over-a-side

Bangladesh won the toss and will bowl first against New Zealand after rain delayed the start of the third and final T20I at Eden Park in Auckland today.

After a long delay due to the rain, the match has been reduced to 10-over-a-side with the first three overs to be played as powerplay. The bowlers can bowl two overs maximum.

Earlier today, Bangladesh suffered a huge blow as T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad was ruled out of the game due to a strained left thigh, sustained during the second T20I in Napier. In absence of Mahmudullah, opener Liton Das is captaining the side for today’s game.

There are three changes in the Tigers’ squad. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain replace Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun and injured Mahmudullah in the squad.

New Zealand made two changes from the last T20I in Napier. Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson come in for Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh are looking to salvage some pride by registering their first win against the Kiwis in their backyard. The Tigers have had a lean tour so far — getting whitewashed in the three-match ODI series and losing the previous two T20Is convincingly — as New Zealand extended their home winning streak to 31-0 across formats against the Tigers on Kiwi soil.

NZ v BAN: Toss delayed due to rain

The toss for the third and final T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain at Eden Park in Auckland today. However, there remains some hope of the game beginning soon as rain has stopped with a few covers already being taken off and umpires scheduled to inspect the situation, informed a BCB official from Auckland.