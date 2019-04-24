Not possible to ‘restore’ democracy with Khaleda in jail: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Monday said that it was not possible to ‘restore’ democracy in the country without releasing Khaleda Zia from jail.

Speaking at a sit-in programme, he urged BNP leaders and activists to get ready for launching a mass movement to have Khaleda released from jail.

‘It’s not possible to restore democracy keeping mother of democracy Khaleda Zia in jail. We must free Khaleda Zia first to bring back democracy and people’s rights under her leadership,’ the BNP leader said.

He called upon the people of all walks of life to get united and involve in the movement to be initiated by their party soon.

Swadhinata Forum, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the withdrawal of ‘false’ cases filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said the country was passing through a very critical time as the ruling party men had shattered the economy by indulging in widespread plundering and corruption.

He said people were worried about their personal security the way untoward incidents were growing across the country. ‘Now, people don’t have the sense of security in the country. The brutal killing of our sister Nusrat in Sonagzai has exposed that none is now safe.’

To get rid of the current ‘unusual’ situation, the BNP leader said there was no alternative to restoring democracy in the country.

He alleged that the government had kept Khaleda in jail ‘unfairly’ fearing her popularity. ‘She has been subjected to political vengeance for her struggle for democracy and people’s rights.’

After the programme, Mosharraf visited ailing BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan at Islami Bank Hospital in the capital’s Kakrail.

He talked to doctors and inquired about Sayrul’s health condition. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he fell sick at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

Source: New Age.