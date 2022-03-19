Not chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ means undermining independence, says Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday slammed those who still refuse to chant the national slogan ‘Joy Bangla’, the inspiration of the liberation war.

“Those who still don’t chant the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan actually don’t believe in the independence of the country, the spirit of Liberation War and the ideology of independence of Bangladesh,” she told a discussion meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) arranged the discussion at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara in Gopalganj on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2022.