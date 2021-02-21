Not a single part of the state remains out of the party ambit

In the 2018 election, the law enforcement agencies, the administration, the party and the election commission were all as one. This has been repeated in the ongoing local government elections. The fact that no part of the state is now out of the party ambit, has been proven in various ways in recent times. No matter what may be said about this, it will not vanish into thin air. This incident is an example of the fact that a one-party system prevails inside and outside of parliament.

The manner in which officials of the administration make all sorts of statements on political matters and join various meetings on behalf of the ruling party, it is difficult to discern whether they are officials of the republic or leaders of the ruling party. And in last December, it was seen that even the judges are not far behind in this matter. This does not indicate an independent judiciary. There is no way that these incidents can be viewed separately. These make it clear that Bangladesh’s state structure has taken on a new shape. It is unfortunate that not only the opposition, but even the intellectuals are oblivious to this.

There are ‘teachers’ and ‘journalists’ on this sub-committee’s list. Most of them have the party label from beforehand so this is nothing new. But when those known to be journalists ‘enrich’ some committees, then their role is very obvious. In the report about the committee, it was said that the function of Awami League’s sub-committee on information and research affairs was ‘to extend all-out assistance by providing information, data and research for the implementation of Awami League’s election manifesto and the state’s plans of action as well as to consolidate Awami League’s state power.’ Is it the function of the country’s chief law officer and the journalists to consolidate Awami League’s state power?

* Ali Riaz is distinguished professor of the department of politics and government at the Illinois State University in the US, nonresident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council and the president of the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies.

This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir